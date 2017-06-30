holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

pp1

 

A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location

 

his fully-furnished and well-maintained detached villa for sale is on La Capellania, an established development approx. 4km from the resort centre of Corralejo.

It has 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one of which is en-suite (a full bathroom and the other with walk-in shower), a bright open plan layout featuring the lounge with a double sofa bed and dining area with a 6-seater dining set, an independent and fully-equipped kitchen, a private carport, and utility room. 

 
pp2

 

Each bedroom has access to storage including extra storage in the hallway. Also, all 3 bedrooms plus the lounge are fitted with ceiling fans for a more comfortable accommodation during the warm summer months. 

From the lounge is a direct access to a private and fully-tiled terrace equipped with sun loungers and built-in BBQ, and further on to a garden with irrigation set up for the mature plants. The utility room has a washing machine that is only 6 months old.

 
 

 

pp3

 

This charming property also benefits from solar panels to save energy costs on water heating.

La Capellania is accessible by regular and highly-reliable public transport. A supermarket and a few bars/restaurants are nearby.

Contact us now for more information or to arrange a viewing

 

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Fuerteventura Property World - Fuerteventura
(0034) 928 867 989
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Our aim is to provide the highest quality of customer service throughout the conveyancing process – from the initial enquiry, viewings, and handing over of keys. Our renowned service carries on even after the purchase, for as long as you need our support. Whether you are selling or buying a property in the sun, we are here to assist you.

 

Properties of the week

  • 1

What's Coming Up

Thu Sep 13 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Thu Sep 13 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Sep 14 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Sep 14 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Sep 14 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Sep 14 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Sep 15 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Sep 15 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Sep 15 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Sep 15 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 