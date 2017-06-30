Property of the Week

|
A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location
his fully-furnished and well-maintained detached villa for sale is on La Capellania, an established development approx. 4km from the resort centre of Corralejo.
It has 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one of which is en-suite (a full bathroom and the other with walk-in shower), a bright open plan layout featuring the lounge with a double sofa bed and dining area with a 6-seater dining set, an independent and fully-equipped kitchen, a private carport, and utility room.
|
Each bedroom has access to storage including extra storage in the hallway. Also, all 3 bedrooms plus the lounge are fitted with ceiling fans for a more comfortable accommodation during the warm summer months.
From the lounge is a direct access to a private and fully-tiled terrace equipped with sun loungers and built-in BBQ, and further on to a garden with irrigation set up for the mature plants. The utility room has a washing machine that is only 6 months old.
|
|
|
This charming property also benefits from solar panels to save energy costs on water heating.
La Capellania is accessible by regular and highly-reliable public transport. A supermarket and a few bars/restaurants are nearby.
