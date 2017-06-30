Property of the Week

A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location

his fully-furnished and well-maintained detached villa for sale is on La Capellania, an established development approx. 4km from the resort centre of Corralejo.

It has 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one of which is en-suite (a full bathroom and the other with walk-in shower), a bright open plan layout featuring the lounge with a double sofa bed and dining area with a 6-seater dining set, an independent and fully-equipped kitchen, a private carport, and utility room.