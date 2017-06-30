Property of the Week

|
|
A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location
Ground floor apartment - 2 double bedrooms
- bathroom - open plan kitchen/dining/lounge
- communal roof terrace with sea views - situated near the old harbour
|
Price = Euros 122,000
Interested?
mobile - 651 371 190 / 691 157 933 (Whatsapp available)
Landline - 928 538 527
|
|
|
