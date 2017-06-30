holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

IMG 20180815 WA0001

 

A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location

 

Ground floor apartment - 2 double bedrooms

- bathroom - open plan kitchen/dining/lounge

- communal roof terrace with sea views - situated near the old harbour

 

 

 
IMG 20180815 WA0002

 

Price = Euros 122,000

Interested?

mobile - 651 371 190 / 691 157 933  (Whatsapp available)

Landline - 928 538 527

 

 

 
 

 

IMG 20180815 WA0003

 

 
 
IMG 20180815 WA0004
 
Search our latest listed properties and characteristics they possess, we have sold more than 2,000 homes and continue. We'd love to serve you and are confident that together we will find the property you need and will be happy all the services we can provide, of course we hope and secure with us will discover a world of possibilities.

Properties of the week

  • 1

What's Coming Up

Wed Aug 15 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Wed Aug 15 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Thu Aug 16 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Thu Aug 16 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Thu Aug 16 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Aug 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Aug 17 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Aug 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Aug 17 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Aug 18 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 