Property of the Week

Fantastic Investment with Vacational Licence
REDUCED was €475.000 now €405.000 + Taxes. Luxury 4 bedroom villa with heated swimming pool, mountain views and Vacation Rental Licence. Beautiful, well-constructed, well- appointed and well maintained! The accommodation comprises 4 double bedrooms in total with 3 bedrooms located on the ground floor and the master bedroom with dressing room, en-suite bathroom and balcony on the first floor.
A further bathroom and en-suite shower room are located on the ground floor. The kitchen is fully fitted and the breakfast bar opens to the open-plan dining area. The very spacious lounge has a feature high pitched, wooden ceiling. From the lunge and dining area is a spacious covered pergola and terrace overlooking the swimming pool and gardens. The property has a garage with automatic doors and a car-port, plus a separate utility room.
