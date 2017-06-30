Property of the Week

holiday-banner

REDUCED was €475.000 now €405.000 + Taxes. Luxury 4 bedroom villa with heated swimming pool, mountain views and Vacation Rental Licence. Beautiful, well-constructed, well- appointed and well maintained! The accommodation comprises 4 double bedrooms in total with 3 bedrooms located on the ground floor and the master bedroom with dressing room, en-suite bathroom and balcony on the first floor. 

 
A further bathroom and en-suite shower room are located on the ground floor. The kitchen is fully fitted and the breakfast bar opens to the open-plan dining area. The very spacious lounge has a feature high pitched, wooden ceiling. From the lunge and dining area is a spacious covered pergola and terrace overlooking the swimming pool and gardens. The property has a garage with automatic doors and a car-port, plus a separate utility room. 
 

 

The pool water is heated by a Thermo solar system and a depuradora recycles water for the garden. The outside space includes terraces and beautiful landscaped gardens. Other features include the use of solid hardwood, double glazing, shutters, and a stone-built BBQ. Build size: 161m2 Plot size: 1200m2
 

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Bliss Properties Fuerteventura me 0034 928 868839 - Specialists in non-resort, village-life property and land sales - La Oliva, Tindaya, Lajares, El Cotillo, El Roque, Villaverde...
