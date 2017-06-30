Property of the Week

|
|
Extremely Spacious Villa - €140.000
This spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom villa is located on the popular, development at La Capellania, 3 km from the main resort of Corralejo.
The villa has a large terrace/patio area in the south-facing rear garden with far-reaching views to the mountains.
|
The spacious kitchen is fully fitted with fridge-freezer, ceramic hob, overhead extractor fan, oven and washing machine. The bathroom has a full-size bath with shower over and attractive feature wash basin.
|
|
|
The house has been extended and there is potential to convert to a 2 bedroom property. This property is double glazed, has fitted wardrobes, shutters, and a car-port for off-road parking.
Asking Price: was €140.000
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details