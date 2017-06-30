holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

prop 2

Extremely Spacious Villa - €140.000 

 

This spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom villa is located on the popular, development at La Capellania, 3 km from the main resort of Corralejo. 

The villa has a large terrace/patio area in the south-facing rear garden with far-reaching views to the mountains. 

 
prop 1

 

The spacious kitchen is fully fitted with fridge-freezer, ceramic hob, overhead extractor fan, oven and washing machine. The bathroom has a full-size bath with shower over and attractive feature wash basin. 
 

 

prop3

The house has been extended and there is potential to convert to a 2 bedroom property. This property is double glazed, has fitted wardrobes, shutters, and a car-port for off-road parking.

Asking Price: was €140.000 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Bliss Properties Fuerteventura me 0034 928 868839 - Specialists in non-resort, village-life property and land sales - La Oliva, Tindaya, Lajares, El Cotillo, El Roque, Villaverde...
blisslogoblue2

Properties of the week

  • 1

What's Coming Up

Fri Sep 01 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Sep 01 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Sep 01 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Kayac around the island
Fri Sep 01 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Sep 01 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Sep 02 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Sep 02 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Sep 02 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Kayac around the island
Sat Sep 02 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Sep 02 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 