Property of the Week

A Stunning House Sold Fully Furnished
Nice ground floor apartment in the best area of Corralejo. It consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom, large living-dining room and separate and equipped kitchen.
Outside there are two gardens and a terrace with wooden floors. This property is being sold fully furnished.
It is in a quiet urbanization and very well located near the beaches and the CC El Campanario
Asking Price: €220.000
