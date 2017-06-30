Property of the Week

|
|
A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location
This spectacular Villa is in one of the best areas of Corralejo. It is extremely close to the lovely beaches and just a few steps from CC El Campanario shopping centre.
|
It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room.
It also has private garden with a wooden terrace area, a swimming pool, solarium on the roof and large garage-basement.
|
|
|
This Villa is in great condition, although there is plenty of potential for someone to develope it further and add their own touches.
Similar properties would normally cost about 500.000 so there is plenty of scope for invesment as well.
Asking Price: €330.000
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
Search our latest listed properties and characteristics they possess, we have sold more than 2,000 homes and continue. We'd love to serve you and are confident that together we will find the property you need and will be happy all the services we can provide, of course we hope and secure with us will discover a world of possibilities.