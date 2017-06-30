holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

Prop 1

 

A Stunning Villa in a Superb Location

 

This spectacular Villa is in one of the best areas of Corralejo. It is extremely close to the lovely beaches and just a few steps from CC El Campanario shopping centre.

 

 

 
Prop 2

 

It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room.

 

It also has private garden with a wooden terrace area, a swimming pool, solarium on the roof and large garage-basement.
 

 

Prop 3

This Villa is in great condition, although there is plenty of potential for someone to develope it further and add their own touches.

Similar properties would normally cost about 500.000 so there is plenty of scope for invesment as well. 

 

Asking Price: €330.000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
LOGO CITY HOUSE s
 
This property is brought to you by City House Real Estate - Fuerteventura
+34 928 867 795- We offer the best real estate deals

Search our latest listed properties and characteristics they possess, we have sold more than 2,000 homes and continue. We'd love to serve you and are confident that together we will find the property you need and will be happy all the services we can provide, of course we hope and secure with us will discover a world of possibilities.

Properties of the week

  • 1

What's Coming Up

Fri Aug 18 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Aug 18 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Aug 18 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sat Aug 19 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Aug 19 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Aug 19 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Aug 19 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Aug 20 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Aug 20 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Aug 20 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 