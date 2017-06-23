Property of the Week

|
|
REDUCED By 9000 euros For June 17 Only!!
This delightful 3 bedroom duplex is located in the village of La Oliva. This stylish, spacious 3 bedroom duplex is located in the historical village of La Oliva and is situated close to the historical building ‘Casa del Ingles’, an important Canarian heritage. In addition to a rear courtyard, there is a roof terrace with beautiful views across the countryside and to the mountains.
|
This property is being sold fully furnished. The accommodation comprises 3 bedrooms, ground floor guest cloakroom/toilet, family bathroom, modern fitted kitchen, including ceramic hob, oven, dishwasher, washing machine and fridge/freezer.
|
|
|
A lounge/dining room has double glass doors to the rear courtyard terrace. There is also a roof terrace. The bedrooms have wooden flooring. Kitchens are fitted with Italian kitchen furniture. Windows are aluminium and double-glazed. Build size: 113m2 excluding patio and terrace
Asking Price: €136,500
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details