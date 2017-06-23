Property of the Week

holiday-banner

REDUCED By 9000 euros For June 17 Only!!  

 

This delightful 3 bedroom duplex is located in the village of La Oliva. This stylish, spacious 3 bedroom duplex is located in the historical village of La Oliva and is situated close to the historical building ‘Casa del Ingles’, an important Canarian heritage. In addition to a rear courtyard, there is a roof terrace with beautiful views across the countryside and to the mountains.

 
Duplex 410 web3

 

This property is being sold fully furnished. The accommodation comprises 3 bedrooms, ground floor guest cloakroom/toilet, family bathroom, modern fitted kitchen, including ceramic hob, oven, dishwasher, washing machine and fridge/freezer.
 

 

duplex 4

A lounge/dining room has double glass doors to the rear courtyard terrace. There is also a roof terrace. The bedrooms have wooden flooring. Kitchens are fitted with Italian kitchen furniture. Windows are aluminium and double-glazed. Build size: 113m2 excluding patio and terrace

Asking Price: €136,500  

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Bliss Properties Fuerteventura me 0034 928 868839 - Specialists in non-resort, village-life property and land sales - La Oliva, Tindaya, Lajares, El Cotillo, El Roque, Villaverde...
