Property of the Week

REDUCED was €260.000 now €215.000 

 

 

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with large, private swimming pool and spacious gymnasium, is located a very peaceful location within walking distance of La Oliva village and the many amenities that it offers.

 

The accommodation comprises 2 double bedrooms (with potential to convert the gym to a third bedroom with en-suite).

 
One bathroom is with a shower and the other a bath with shower over. The spacious living/dining room is light and airy with wooden beamed apex ceiling. The kitchen is fully fitted with oven, ceramic hob, overhead extractor fan, fridge-freezer and microwave.

 

The garden is private and sits amongst the rural rustic land offering a beautiful back drop with far-reaching views to the mountains.
 

 

This property has a large, mosaic tile swimming pool (12m x 5m) with electric thermal cover. Surrounded by terrace, the pool area also has a Jacuzzi hot-tub. A well-equipped gym could become a third bedroom if needed. This property has air-conditioning and windows shutters and brick BBQ and is being sold with the furniture.

 

Asking Price: €215,000 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Bliss Properties Fuerteventura me 0034 928 868839 - Specialists in non-resort, village-life property and land sales - La Oliva, Tindaya, Lajares, El Cotillo, El Roque, Villaverde...
