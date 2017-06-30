Property of the Week

|
|
REDUCED was €260.000 now €215.000
This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with large, private swimming pool and spacious gymnasium, is located a very peaceful location within walking distance of La Oliva village and the many amenities that it offers.
The accommodation comprises 2 double bedrooms (with potential to convert the gym to a third bedroom with en-suite).
|
One bathroom is with a shower and the other a bath with shower over. The spacious living/dining room is light and airy with wooden beamed apex ceiling. The kitchen is fully fitted with oven, ceramic hob, overhead extractor fan, fridge-freezer and microwave.
The garden is private and sits amongst the rural rustic land offering a beautiful back drop with far-reaching views to the mountains.
|
|
|
This property has a large, mosaic tile swimming pool (12m x 5m) with electric thermal cover. Surrounded by terrace, the pool area also has a Jacuzzi hot-tub. A well-equipped gym could become a third bedroom if needed. This property has air-conditioning and windows shutters and brick BBQ and is being sold with the furniture.
Asking Price: €215,000
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details