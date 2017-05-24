Property of the Week

|
This apartment is located in Nuevo Horizonte, in the Fuerteventura Park complex
Just 5 minutes away is Caleta de Fuste and its incredible beaches and shops with all its services. This compact yet functional apartment consists of one bedroom, one bathroom, living room-kitchen and terrace overlooking the garden.
It would be a perfect apartment as a first home or to spend a wonderful holiday in Fuerteventura.
The price has been reduced and we expect this property to sell extremely fast, so if you are interested don't hesitate to contact us for more information or to visit this property
Asking Price: 34,000 euros
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details