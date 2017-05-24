holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

p1

This apartment is located in Nuevo Horizonte, in the Fuerteventura Park complex

 

Just 5 minutes away is Caleta de Fuste and its incredible beaches and shops with all its services. This compact yet functional apartment consists of one bedroom, one bathroom, living room-kitchen and terrace overlooking the garden.

 

 
p2

 

It would be a perfect apartment as a first home or to spend a wonderful holiday in Fuerteventura.
 

 

p3

The price has been reduced and we expect this property to sell extremely fast, so if you are interested don't hesitate to contact us for more information or to visit this property

Asking Price: 34,000 euros

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details

 
This property is brought to you by Destiny Home +34 928 537 708 - we are a team of specialists that not only manages real estate, but also responds to the needs and concerns of each individual customer both as buyer/seller or tenant/landlord
2OldNwBr

Properties of the week

  • 1

What's Coming Up

Thu May 25 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri May 26 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri May 26 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat May 27 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun May 28 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon May 29 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue May 30 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue May 30 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue May 30 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Wed May 31 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 