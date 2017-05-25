Property of the Week

|
A Stunning First Floor, Corner Position Apartment
This 2 bedroom apartment occupies the highest elevation in the development and has all-day sunshine. This is a spacious apartment with large, private roof terrace and balcony offering far-reaching views to the sea, the lighthouse, Lanzarote and the mountains.
This property is in the popular 'Casa Pastel' development in Calle del Faro, El Cotillo.
It has a spacious, open-plan lounge/diner/kitchen with double patio doors to the balcony. The kitchen is fully equipped with oven, hob, microwave, over-head light and extractor, fridge-freezer. Bedroom 1 and bedroom 2 are double bedrooms and have fitted wardrobes. The bathroom bath with overhead shower, toilet, bidet and large wash basin. This property is double-glazed throughout.
This apartment block is a favourite with many visitors to El Cotillo and is highly rentable; the roof terrace is particularly suitable for naturists. The property is being sold fully furnished.
Asking Price: €164.950 + Taxes
