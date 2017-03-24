holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

This beautiful property is located in the residential area Golden Park

 

It is just a few minutes drive from the center of Corralejo and from the best beaches of the island. It is a very quiet area and ideal for families, young couples or retired people.
The house is very bright and consists of three floors. The ground floor has an independent and fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, spacious living and dining room with access to the garden and a toilet.

 
The first floor consists of three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom with a bath. Two bedrooms have private balconies. The master bedroom is very spacious and has an en-suite bathroom.
The second floor has a nice terrace to enjoy the magnificent mountain and sea views.
 

 

The garden of this house is very spacious and has many possibilities to decorate it as you wish. The property has its own private pool in perfect conditions.
The villa is in perfects condition. Sold without furniture.

 

Asking Price: 265.000 euros

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Destiny Home +34 928 537 708 - we are a team of specialists that not only manages real estate, but also responds to the needs and concerns of each individual customer both as buyer/seller or tenant/landlord
