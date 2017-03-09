Property of the Week

|
|
A rare opportunity - was €225.000 – now €195.000
A rare opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom town house close to the old harbour in the delightful El Cotillo. With 2 sun terraces, 1 with covered pergola and seating area, and views to the sea, this property is being old fully furnished and ready to move in to or let. The accommodation comprises a living room with a feature patio, separate fully equipped kitchen with ceramic hob, oven, overhead extractor fan and fridge-freezer.
|
The washing machine is located in a separate laundry store room. There are 3 bedrooms and, bathroom. There is a private roof terrace with pergola and seating area for al fresco dining and wonderful views. The property is presented in a typical Canarian style and also features a stylish granite and wooden staircase.
|
|
|
The washing machine is located in a separate laundry store room. There are 3 bedrooms and, bathroom. There is a private roof terrace with pergola and seating area for al fresco dining and wonderful views. The property is presented in a typical Canarian style and also features a stylish granite and wooden staircase.
Asking Price: was €225.000 – now €195.000
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details