Property of the Week

To finish the villa Brisas del Mar is perfectly located in one of the best residential neighborhoods of Corralejo, a few minutes from the town center (15 minutes walk and 3 by car) and the Dunes Natural Park of Corralejo, where are located the Famous Great Beaches of Corralejo of fine and white sands and of a sea without equal,

Asking Price: 340.000 euros

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details