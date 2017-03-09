Property of the Week

|
Great Villa, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, jacuzzi, pool, terrace
Brisas del Mar is a great house recently renovated and decorated in Indo-Chic style, fresh and comfortable. This villa has an interior surface of 140 m2, which are distributed in two areas; The day area with a spacious and comfortable living / dining room, furnished with sofa bed, smart-tv of 48 inches, blue-ray and best of all direct views to the pool. Kitchen renovated and fully equipped with dishwasher, oven, microwave, small household appliances, crockery, laundry room and storage.
Already separated, we find the night area with 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and direct exits to the terrace, one en suite with a spectacular bathroom with double jacuzzi with large windows overlooking the pool, giving an unbeatable sense of privacy and serenity. All the rooms are exterior, excellently lit and naturally ventilated, since they are surrounded by the entire exterior surface of the house, where we find the large private swimming pool with a splendid solarium with sun loungers and a garden of 300 m2 so that they can enjoy all The family, outdoor barbecue where you can enjoy at any time of day or night, the exterior of the house and of course our privileged climate.
To finish the villa Brisas del Mar is perfectly located in one of the best residential neighborhoods of Corralejo, a few minutes from the town center (15 minutes walk and 3 by car) and the Dunes Natural Park of Corralejo, where are located the Famous Great Beaches of Corralejo of fine and white sands and of a sea without equal,
Asking Price: 340.000 euros
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details