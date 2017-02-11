Property of the Week

|
Exclusive Villa - Retire To A Life of Luxury
This lovely property is located in Puerto Del Rosario, the capital of Fuerteventura. The location of this building is perfect: it is right next to the sea and offers amazing views, and the area is very nice and quiet. The city center with all its amenities is just a minute's drive from the apartment. The building counts with an elevator and underground private parking place.
The house is very cozy, bright and has two floors. The ground floor consists of a hall, living room with amazing seaviews, open and fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The house is in perfect conditions to move in.
Asking Price: 120.000 euros
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details