Property of the Week

This lovely property is located in Puerto Del Rosario, the capital of Fuerteventura. The location of this building is perfect: it is right next to the sea and offers amazing views, and the area is very nice and quiet. The city center with all its amenities is just a minute's drive from the apartment. The building counts with an elevator and underground private parking place.

 
The house is very cozy, bright and has two floors. The ground floor consists of a hall, living room with amazing seaviews, open and fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.


The second floor consists of a big terrace which is suitable for set up another bedroom and another bathroom. The terrace is perfect to enjoy beautiful views, peace and quiet.
 

 

The house is in perfect conditions to move in.
This apartment would be ideal for a family as the first home or as a second residence to spend wonderful holidays in Fuerteventura.


Do not miss this great opportunity! Do not hesitate to contact us for more information or to visit this beautiful apartment.

Asking Price: 120.000 euros

