Property of the Week

Dream Villa - Live the Life of Luxury - Price Reduced.
This dream Villa is located in front of the Natural Park. Just 5 minutes walk from the beaches and from the town center. Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Isla de Lobos and Lanzarote. No need for a car, everything is within walking distance.
It has a large private pool (sun all day), garden with deck chairs, barbecue, garage, chill-out area and a solarium on the upper floor.
It has 5 bedrooms: 2 with big beds, one with 2 double beds and 2 rooms with 4 bunk beds. It can accommodate up to 14 people.
Living room with sofa, Chaislongue, Samsung LED TV, internet access, table and chairs.
A True House of Luxury
Asking Price: 349,000 euros
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details