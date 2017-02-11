Property of the Week

holiday-banner

Dream Villa - Live the Life of Luxury - Price Reduced.

 

This dream Villa is located in front of the Natural Park. Just 5 minutes walk from the beaches and from the town center. Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Isla de Lobos and Lanzarote. No need for a car, everything is within walking distance.

 
It has a large private pool (sun all day), garden with deck chairs, barbecue, garage, chill-out area and a solarium on the upper floor.

It has 5 bedrooms: 2 with big beds, one with 2 double beds and 2 rooms with 4 bunk beds. It can accommodate up to 14 people.
 

 

Living room with sofa, Chaislongue, Samsung LED TV, internet access, table and chairs.

  A True House of Luxury

Asking Price: 349,000 euros

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Destiny Home +34 928 537 708 - we are a team of specialists that not only manages real estate, but also responds to the needs and concerns of each individual customer both as buyer/seller or tenant/landlord
