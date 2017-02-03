Property of the Week

A ready made buisness, fully operational and has a great profitability - waiting for you...

A small supermarket with Internet services and international calls is for lease in the Oasis Tamarindo, near the Natural Park of Corralejo.

The location of this business is very good, it is in a very busy tourist and residential area where lately many activities have been opened and you can find good restaurants, cafes and all kinds of shops.

The place is dedicated to the sale of food products, beach items, mobile and computer accessories.