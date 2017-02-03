Property of the Week

holiday-banner

A ready made buisness, fully operational and has a great profitability - waiting for you...

A small supermarket with Internet services and international calls is for lease in the Oasis Tamarindo, near the Natural Park of Corralejo.

The location of this business is very good, it is in a very busy tourist and residential area where lately many activities have been opened and you can find good restaurants, cafes and all kinds of shops.

The place is dedicated to the sale of food products, beach items, mobile and computer accessories. 
 It also offers the services of Internet and international calls.

The property is in perfect conditions, newly refurbished with modern style. It has five computers and two telephones for international calls.
The activity is fully operational and has a great profitability, all ready to work.


Do not hesitate to contact us for more information.
 

 

Asking Price: €65,000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Destiny Home +34 928 537 708 - we are a team of specialists that not only manages real estate, but also responds to the needs and concerns of each individual customer both as buyer/seller or tenant/landlord
