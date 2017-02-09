Property of the Week

|
Amazing Location - Center of Night Life - Property Available for Variety of Commercial Uses.
This is not a business lease, the price is for the sale of the premises.
The restaurant is located on the main street of Corralejo, in the Commercial centre Atlantic Sol. This mall is famous for its night life. Behind the center there is a pedestrian street that leads to the promenade that offers stunning sea views.
This is an magnificent location with guaranteed passage of people during the day and also at night.
Previously it was operating as a fast food restaurant and is provided with gas installation and exhaust pipe. The two bathrooms are in perfect conditions.
The business has great potential, it could run as bar-cafeteria, a restaurant with possibility of tables on the outdoor terrace, as a shop, a night bar or even a nightclub.
It is also available as a rent to buy opcion 700 € monthly.
Asking Price: 129,000 euros
