Property of the Week

|
|
Change your life - Run a Buisness here on the Island - Reduced Price
Located in Lepanto street, one of the main and pedestrian streets of the village, in a strategic position of great affluence of people, also surrounded by restaurants, bars, banks, pharmacies, offices and all kinds of shops.
Activity in full operation that sells perfumes for women and men, cosmetics and air freshener at reasonable prices.
|
The local has a storage room. Montly rent is very economical.
In the lease price is included all merchandise.
Do not miss this unique opportunity!
|
|
|
Asking Price: £20,000
Please click HERE for more information and our contact details