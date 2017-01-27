Property of the Week

holiday-banner

Change your life - Run a Buisness here on the Island - Reduced Price

 

Located in Lepanto street, one of the main and pedestrian streets of the village, in a strategic position of great affluence of people, also surrounded by restaurants, bars, banks, pharmacies, offices and all kinds of shops.

Activity in full operation that sells perfumes for women and men, cosmetics and air freshener at reasonable prices.
The local has a storage room. Montly rent is very economical.

In the lease price is included all merchandise.

Do not miss this unique opportunity!
 

 

Asking Price: £20,000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Destiny Home +34 928 537 708 - we are a team of specialists that not only manages real estate, but also responds to the needs and concerns of each individual customer both as buyer/seller or tenant/landlord
