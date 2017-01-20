Property of the Week

|
Superb Condition - Great Location
Residential building with well-kept common areas, an elevator and an incomparable location - directly in front of the station of Guaguas of Corralejo, on one of the most important supermarkets of the urban area of Corralejo. It is also 5 minutes on foot to the harbour and old town.
It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all furnished to a high standard. A fantastic pool is available which is also maintained.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Asking Price: £119,000
