holiday-banner

Property of the Week

 

prop 1

Superb Condition - Great Location

 

Residential building with well-kept common areas, an elevator and an incomparable location - directly in front of the station of Guaguas of Corralejo, on one of the most important supermarkets of the urban area of ​​Corralejo. It is also 5 minutes on foot to the harbour and old town. 

 
Prop 2

 

It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all furnished to a high standard.  A fantastic pool is available which is also maintained.
 

 

Prop 3

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

 

Asking Price: £119,000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by  Fuertecasa Real Estate +34 620 712 746 - 928 536 432 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
logo estate agent

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 