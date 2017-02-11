Property of the Week

|
Run your own business here on the Island!!We have an amazing business opportunity available here on the Island. One of the most well-known restaurants in Corralejo is up for sale. This is a successful business that is extremely popular amongst local and tourist alike and has the potential to grow even further under new management.
Gin Bahir in Corralejo is a fantastic investment/lifestyle business. The restaurant is in an excellent position, just 50 meters from the sea and 50 meters from the Main Road as well. This is a busy road way with plenty of passing trade of both tourists and residents alike.
The restaurant can accommodate 35 covers at a single sitting, it has a beautiful private terrace, a fully furnished and well equipped kitchen, 3 bathrooms and a more than adequate store room.
The restaurant is furnished to a really high standard and all the furnishings , equipment and others assets are as new and included in the sale.
This is a Fuertenews Recomended restaurant and we will be extremely sad to see Barbara bowing out of Gin Bahia, however we know that this is for genuine family reasons and wish her and her family well.
We also wish all the best to the new owner and we will be along to share a Gin or two with you once your are here.