Property of the Week

 

100m from Beach, Low Community Fee's

 

This fully-furnished apartment for sale is on a very well-maintained development approx.

100m to the nearest beach and within easy walking distance to the resort centre.

 
prop 44

 

It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bright open plan layout featuring the lounge and fully-fitted kitchen (including oven, 4-ring hob with extractor, fridge/freezer, washing machine, etc.), and a dining area with lovely views to the community pools.
 

 

prop 22

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

 

Asking Price: £137,000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Fuerteventura Property World (0034) 928 867 989 - A High Quality and Reliable Family Run British Estate Agent on the Island
Properties of the week

What's Coming Up

Sat Jan 14 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun Jan 15 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Jan 16 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue Jan 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue Jan 17 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue Jan 17 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Wed Jan 18 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market
Thu Jan 19 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Jan 20 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jan 20 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 