Property of the Week

100m from Beach, Low Community Fee's
This fully-furnished apartment for sale is on a very well-maintained development approx.
100m to the nearest beach and within easy walking distance to the resort centre.
It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bright open plan layout featuring the lounge and fully-fitted kitchen (including oven, 4-ring hob with extractor, fridge/freezer, washing machine, etc.), and a dining area with lovely views to the community pools.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Asking Price: £137,000
