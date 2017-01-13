Property of the Week

|
Immaculately maintained in Superb Condition
This neatly-presented corner property for sale is located within the Origo Mare development along the picturesque north coast of the island.
It has 2 good-sized bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, bright and airy open plan lounge and kitchen area, front and back terraces for sun lounging and alfresco dining, and garden areas on 3 sides of the property.
Off the upstairs master bedroom is a spacious private terrace that boasts spectacular views to the sea, garden, and the community swimming pool.
Immaculately maintained, this property has only been used as a holiday home. Security shutters are fitted throughout.
The village of Majanicho is just a 5km drive from bustling Lajares where you can find nice restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, and other local shops. On-site facilities include swimming pools, tennis courts, restaurant, among others
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Asking Price: £137,000
