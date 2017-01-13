Property of the Week

holiday-banner

Immaculately maintained in Superb Condition 

 

This neatly-presented corner property for sale is located within the Origo Mare development along the picturesque north coast of the island.

It has 2 good-sized bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, bright and airy open plan lounge and kitchen area, front and back terraces for sun lounging and alfresco dining, and garden areas on 3 sides of the property.

 
prop2

Off the upstairs master bedroom is a spacious private terrace that boasts spectacular views to the sea, garden, and the community swimming pool.

Immaculately maintained, this property has only been used as a holiday home. Security shutters are fitted throughout.

The village of Majanicho is just a 5km drive from bustling Lajares where you can find nice restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy, and other local shops. On-site facilities include swimming pools, tennis courts, restaurant, among others
 

 

prop3

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

 

Asking Price: £137,000

 

Please click HERE for more information and our contact details
This property is brought to you by Fuerteventura Property World (0034) 928 867 989 - A High Quality and Reliable Family Run British Estate Agent on the Island
