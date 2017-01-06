Property of the Week

The restaurant can accommodate 35 covers at a single sitting, it has a beautiful private terrace, a fully furnished and well equipped kitchen, 3 bathrooms and a more than adequate store room.

Gin Bahir in Corralejo is a fantastic investment/lifestyle business. The restaurant is in an excellent position, just 50 meters from the sea and 50 meters from the Main Road as well. This is a busy road way with plenty of passing trade of both tourists and residents alike.