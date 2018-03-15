Local news

Health chiefs on Fuerteventura have extended their search for the yellow fever Aedes aegypti mosquito to the entire island.

More traps are to be laid and two biologists are to be employed permanently to oversee “detection, control and eradication” work.

The move follows the discovery of a few specimens of the tropical disease-carrying mosquitos on a residential estate in Puerto del Rosario last December and reports of a number of bites.

Extensive measures were carried out as a result, including fumigating properties in the area which required many residents, including ex-pats, to move out for 12 hours.

At a meeting on Fuerteventura, health chiefs stressed that since the discovery of the small number of mosquitos, no more pupas or eggs had been found and no further bites had been reported.

Nevertheless, it was agreed to extend the surveillance and protection work across the whole of the island to make sure there is no risk of people getting dengue or zika. No-one has fallen ill since the original find but continued monitoring is considered “vital” to make sure there is no risk to local people or holidaymakers.

The island’s government and all its local councils are to collaborate by laying more traps.

A statement issued by the Canary Government confirmed experts had agreed on “new actions”.

“During the meeting, there were reports on the evaluation of the effectiveness of the different measures adopted after the detection in 2017 of some mosquito specimens Aedes aegypti: placement of different types of traps, door-to-door surveys and application of specific biocides in homes, common areas and surroundings of the place where the specimens were detected,” said a spokesman. “Since treatment with bioci-des, no more bites have been reported from this invasive mosquito and no pupas or eggs have been detected.”