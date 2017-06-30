Spiritual Life

I want to thank you for the excellent article on poverty in the Canary Islands by Barrie Mahoney in last week's edition.

As someone who, through my work, has contact with both holidaymakers and people living below the poverty line, including those who live on our streets, it is something that is of particular, personal concern. It is encouraging to hear of the funding for a specialist day centre on Gran Canaria. But here on Fuerteventura we also need a similar concerted response to the profound effect of poverty on people's lives. Perhaps Barrie or other Fuertenews readers can help us identify an appropriate way to respond and to campaign for change on this island. Until then, at this festive season may we be always mindful of the needs of others.

Happy Christmas!

Revd Judie