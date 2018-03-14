Spiritual Life

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”

Professor Stephen Hawking

8 January 1942 – 14 March 2018

Not only was Stephen Hawking the most famous theoretical physicist of his time, he was, in our time, the person who made theoretical physics famous! And yet he was as famous for his determination not to be defeated by the limitations of a devastating illness – Motor Neurone Disease, with which he was diagnosed at the age of 21 – as he was for his academic brilliance. This week, after an unexpectedly long life, he died at the age of 76.

Stephen Hawking’s career as a physicist would have gone unnoticed by most of us, but his motorized wheelchair and American-accented speech synthesizer re-created him as a pop icon, immortalized through appearances on ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Simpsons’ – and what better indicators of stardom are there that that.

His words, which I quoted above, encourage us to use our own minds and imaginations, whatever our intellectual ability, even if we never find stardom. Because whatever life throws at us, if we don’t give up, there is always a way in which we can find fulfilment and at the same time make our mark on the world.

Until next time,

Revd Judie x