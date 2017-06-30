Spiritual Life

Last Saturday I set off by air to fly to La Palma via Tenerife North airport. There was quite a bit of turbulence going in to land at Tenerife North (not at all unusual) but there was no sign of fog, which was what had stranded me there overnight in December. What I didn’t know, however, was that on La Palma exceptionally high wind speeds had already closed the airport to incoming flights.

So I sat and waited, in all innocence expecting to leave at my scheduled time, until those dreaded words were displayed on the Departures board – first ‘Retrasado’ (delayed), and then finally ‘Cancelado’ (cancelled). I knew the drill from there. Off to the baggage carousel to collect my case, to the check-in desk to re-book my flight for the following morning, and then to the office where passengers in transit are assigned overnight accommodation.

I took charge of our small party of four – finding us a taxi and turning over the airline voucher; booking us into our hotel in Puerto de la Cruz with our dinner, bed and breakfast vouchers; arranging for our early breakfast on Sunday morning and for a taxi to be booked for our return to the airport; and in the morning paying our second taxi driver and reclaiming the money from the airline. I felt like I’d done a day’s work before I got on the plane to La Palma to do a day’s work!

So what did I learn in transit? Familiar things are less frightening (I’d been through it all before) and, even when things are not going to plan, you can often find a way of playing a familiar role (I’m a ‘take charge’ kind of a person in a crisis).

And you? Well, may the wind blow softly under your wings wherever you travel.

Until next time,

Revd Judie