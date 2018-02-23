Spiritual Life

Grey clouds are gathering overhead and I'm keeping an eagle eye on the washing on the line. It looks like Fuerteventuran winter may not be over yet, as, along with all the other islands, we are gearing up for more rain. Sadly today marks the beginning of Carnival in Corralejo - just in time for thunderstorms and short sharp showers

Yet another example of our inability to control the world around us. But far more significant than our powerlessness over the weather, is the horror of what confronts us in the shooting of high school students in America and the slaughter of people of all ages in the ongoing civil war in Syria. Is there really nothing we can do to stop this? Are we truly powerless in the face of evil? It was Napoleon who said "The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people. But because of the silence of good people." Let his words be a call for us to find our voice and cry out against injustice.

Until next time,

Revd Judie