Spiritual Life

Grey clouds are gathering overhead and I'm keeping an eagle eye on the washing on the line. It looks like Fuerteventuran winter may not be over yet, as, along with all the other islands, we are gearing up for more rain. Sadly today marks the beginning of Carnival in Corralejo - just in time for thunderstorms and short sharp showers

 

 

 

 

 

Yet another example of our inability to control the world around us. But far more significant than our powerlessness over the weather, is the horror of what confronts us in the shooting of high school students in America and the slaughter of people of all ages in the ongoing civil war in Syria. Is there really nothing we can do to stop this? Are we truly powerless in the face of evil? It was Napoleon who said "The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people. But because of the silence of good people." Let his words be a call for us to find our voice and cry out against injustice.

Until next time,

Revd Judie 

 

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Feb 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Feb 23 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Feb 23 @ 5:00PM - 06:00PM
Corralejo carnival
Sat Feb 24 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Feb 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sat Feb 24 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Feb 24 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Feb 24 @ 5:00PM - 06:00PM
Corralejo carnival
Sun Feb 25 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Feb 25 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

