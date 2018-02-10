Spiritual Life

We finally gave in. We're now the proud owners of a brand new 2000W fan heater.....

A week ago, near Alicante in the south of mainland Spain, we were surrounded by snow covered mountains and the temperature was a chilly 4°C. But our hotel had central heating so the weather conditions outside went unnoticed. Now - back in sunny Fuerteventura - the outdoor temperature is 10°C higher but single glazed doors and windows and lack of central heating have left us shivering under blankets and duvets. And that was just so we could catch up with 'Silent Witness'!

But what we need here is a sense of perspective. Last week, at the conference we were attending, we heard how a church in Greece had worked alongside other agencies to meet the practical needs of tens of thousands of men, women and children driven from their own homes by war and persecution. Their story reminded me that whatever our personal political opinions might be on migration across borders, ignoring the needs of our fellow human beings in a life and death situation is not a humane option. As Jesus put it:

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." (Matthew 25:40)

Rev Judie