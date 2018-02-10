holiday-banner

Spiritual Life

We finally gave in. We're now the proud owners of a brand new 2000W fan heater.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

A week ago, near Alicante in the south of mainland Spain, we were surrounded by snow covered mountains and the temperature was a chilly 4°C. But our hotel had central heating so the weather conditions outside went unnoticed. Now - back in sunny Fuerteventura - the outdoor temperature is 10°C higher but single glazed doors and windows and lack of central heating have left us shivering under blankets and duvets. And that was just so we could catch up with 'Silent Witness'!

But what we need here is a sense of perspective. Last week, at the conference we were attending, we heard how a church in Greece had worked alongside other agencies to meet the practical needs of tens of thousands of men, women and children driven from their own homes by war and persecution. Their story reminded me that whatever our personal political opinions might be on migration across borders, ignoring the needs of our fellow human beings in a life and death situation is not a humane option. As Jesus put it:

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." (Matthew 25:40)

Until next time,

Rev Judie

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Feb 09 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Feb 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sat Feb 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Feb 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Feb 10 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Feb 10 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Feb 11 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Park Holandes Market
Sun Feb 11 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Feb 11 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Feb 11 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

17 Fuertenews newV3

Faros2013

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 