Spiritual Life

“Hoy es el prime aniversario de mi llegada a Fuerteventura.” I said last Sunday, to a Spanish friend to who doesn’t speak English. And he understood me! He smiled broadly and responded – with what felt like a torrent of Spanish that I couldn’t make sense of and that left me merely smiling and nodding in return.

In twelve months I have travelled a short distance up the steep learning curve of communicating in another language, but I have so much further still to go. But what disappoints me most are the daily opportunities that I miss to get to know the people that I meet – from my neighbours to those who are doing their jobs while I interact with them as I try to do mine.

It was the Bee Gees who wrote and sang:

“It’s only words, and words are all I have, to take your heart away.”

It’s tempting to think that it’s words that are at the heart of our relationships – the sole means of communication between one person and another. But those same song lyrics begin with the words:

“Smile an everlasting smile, a smile can bring me near to you.”

We communicate too by gesture – a smile, a nod of the head, a single word of greeting. “¡Hola!” And it’s also true that actions speak louder than words. The way that we act towards those we cannot yet hold long conversations with can lay the foundation of what will come in time. As the Bee Gees put it:

“Talk in everlasting words, and dedicate them all to me.

And I will give you all my life, I'm here if you should call to me.”

Until next time,

Revd Judie