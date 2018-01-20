Spiritual Life

It was always the same. It started in the aisles of a department store in the centre of the small city where we lived. I was shopping with my mum but when I turned around she'd disappeared. I couldn't find her anywhere so I went to look outside and before I knew it I was on a bridge across a fast-flowing river.

But the bridge was only half finished and suddenly I was clinging to its end as it swung up and down, threatening to drop me in the water. A typical childish nightmare? No doubt the fear of being separated and lost was. But the water - well that's another matter. You see, I've never learned to swim so that part was very particular to me.

Fear - either experienced in our waking moments or surfacing from the depths of our subconscious minds in our sleep - is a powerful force. So how do we overcome it? In a world of polar opposites, what we need to drive out fear is love. It was Martin Luther King Jr, the Baptist pastor and civil rights campaigner commemorated this past week in America, who said:

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that."

And, as Martin Luther King knew, it's perfect love - God's love - that casts out fear.

Until next time,

Revd Judie