Spiritual Life

I’ve been to see ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’! It involved a ninety kilometre round-trip journey to the multiplex cinema at Caleta de Fuste but it was worth it. And I even got to practice my Spanish while I watched it, as it had English dialogue and Spanish subtitles.

Our adult offspring had already seen it over Christmas and New Year so now we’re free as a family to discuss and debate the finer points of the plot without any risk of spoilers. But without any risk of spoiling it for you if you haven’t seen it yet, I can safely tell you that a certain older Jedi spends a good three quarters of the film being grumpy.

It has become the stereotype of the older generation, hasn’t it? Grumpiness, that is. Grumpy old men; sarcastic ‘Loose Women’. They’re lauded on our TV screens and enshrined in our greeting cards. But what lies at the heart of grumpiness? Cynicism personified? Decades of disappointment? Physical or mental pain and suffering? Or has grumpiness just become a comfortable habit – like a pair of old battered slippers that we wouldn’t swap for new if we were given them? If, for some of us, grumpiness has simply become a lifestyle choice then it may still be possible to turn things around and to become people of hope again. In the end, my grumpy Jedi friend found that he still had the power to change situations for the better and to bring hope to others. Perhaps we should ask ourselves whether we do too.

Until next time,

Revd Judie