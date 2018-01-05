Spiritual Life

¡Feliz año nuevo! Tucked up in our warm beds on Tamaragua after an early night on New Year’s Eve, we slept soundly through the coming of the New Year. No choruses of the 18th century Scottish poet Robbie Burns’ famous poem were sung within our walls as we had done so often in the past; stood with arms crossed, holding the hands of friends and neighbours. But our silence did not mean that we had forgotten...

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we'll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.”

For us, old friendships, now distant if measured in miles and kilometres, are still nurtured and maintained electronically. At the same time new friendships are built and strengthened as new experiences are shared, whether in times of celebration or in times of need. My map of friends is different now than it was twelve months ago but it is still beautifully drawn from a rich assortment of people. So as I face 2018 I can say with confidence, as I hope and pray you can too:

“And there's a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o' thine!

And we'll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.”

Until next time,

Revd Judie