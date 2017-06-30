Spiritual Life

In my best singing voice

“Oh the weather outside is frightful,

But the fire is so delightful,

And since we've no place to go,

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Sung by Dean Martin, Franks Sinatra, and generations of singers since, ‘Let it snow!’ was written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July 1945 in Hollywood, California, during one of the hottest days on record. That makes its ironic lyrics perfect for a Fuerteventuran Christmas. I think we can guarantee that there won’t be any snow here, although I’m making no predictions about higher altitudes on Tenerife.

Having grown up in Canada, crunching through the snow on our way to visit family friends on Christmas Eve is one of my favourite childhood memories. We drank hot drinks to warm up as we came in from the cold, and ate special homemade Christmas treats. Then we gathered round the piano to sing carols before going off to our own churches to sing them all over again.

This year, my first Christmas on Fuerteventura, there will be no snow and the drinks will be cold instead of hot. But Christmas Eve will otherwise be the same, with carols and readings and prayers that will help me focus again on the reason for the season, as we celebrate the coming of God to earth in human form as Jesus of Nazareth. You’re welcome to join us but wherever you are and whatever you are doing, and whether it brings celebration or sadness, may you be filled with the peace, joy and hope that Christmas brings.

Until next time,

Revd Judie