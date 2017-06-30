Spiritual Life

"How to visit four Canary Islands in one day"

It's all very well having generously reduced flight and ferry prices between the islands and also to peninsular Spain but sometimes the weather intervenes and upsets the best laid plans.

Last Saturday I flew from Fuerteventura to Tenerife Norte on my way to La Palma. When I landed, it was a damp misty day. As my four hour layover progressed, the mist became increasingly thick fog...and I began to wonder what lay ahead. It turned out that it wasn't good news.

At 9:00pm, three hours after I should have departed for La Palma, my flight was cancelled and I was sent to a local hotel for the night. Although I did finally get to my destination - at 8:30am on Sunday morning, a mere fourteen hours later than scheduled. Which meant that on Sunday I flew from Tenerife to La Palma, and then home via Gran Canaria to Fuerteventura. One day. Three flights. Four islands.

So what did I learn? Well, my patience was well and truly tested, that's for sure. But the people I felt most sorry for were the airline staff, who - on the Saturday evening - had to deal with dozens of dissatisfied customers. And yet somehow they managed to be unfailingly polite and considerate even when met with anger and aggression. And therein, I'm convinced, lies a lesson for us all.

Until next time,

Revd Judie