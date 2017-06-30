Spiritual Life

The Christmas lights are already up in Corralejo and the surrounding villages but unlike the North West of England, where as soon as the Blackpool Illuminations have been turned off the Christmas lights in every city, town and village are switched on, they are still unlit and, because this will be my first Christmas on Fuerteventura, I have no idea when the switch will be flicked.

But it makes me think of some Nigerian friends of ours who used to describe Christmas back home in Nigeria, where there were no decorations visible at all until Christmas Eve. Then suddenly all that had been prepared behind the scenes – the special food and new clothing, as well as the decorations – burst into view. They took the Advent season of waiting – the four weeks leading up to Christmas – very seriously.

For Christians everywhere Advent is a time of preparation in other ways too – an opportunity to reflect on our lives, to take stock and to re-examine our spiritual journey. Here on Fuerteventura this season of waiting continues beyond the 25 December, because although Christmas Eve and Christmas day bring the celebration of Jesus’ birth, it won’t be until the eve of Epiphany on 6 January that the public festivities will begin.

In Spanish culture the most important day in the Christmas season marks the visit of the wise men – the three kings – to Bethlehem, when the infant Jesus was introduced to those beyond the boundaries of his own nation, as a sign of the inclusive welcome of God – something definitely worth celebrating. Whatever the end of this year brings, may we all learn the discipline of waiting so that we might value celebration even more.

Until next time,

Revd Judie