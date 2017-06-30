Spiritual Life

After ten months on Fuerteventura I’m beginning to feel the island’s rhythm. Like the ebb and flow of the tides that define our shorelines, both people and place pulse with their own seasonal variations.

Wind speeds and directions either bring the Calima from the deserts of Africa to a dusty halt in our skies or drive it far from our shores to hover elsewhere. The summer heat – oppressive to newcomers like me – attracts Spanish tourists in droves trying to escape the even higher temperatures of peninsular Spain and Canarians from other islands seeking the quieter environment of Fuerteventura. And superimposed on the variations in the climate and patterns in Spanish tourism comes the ebb and flow of other visitors to the island. The hoopoes – my favourite feathered visitor – and the ospreys, the favourite bird of a Scottish-born former colleague of mine in the UK. And then we have the people. To those of us who live here year round are added our ‘swallows’ who come to overwinter, those who dip in and out of island life throughout the year as demanded by responsibilities elsewhere, and then our tourists, whether they are repeat visitors who feel a real sense of belonging on Fuerteventura or one-off visitors. In church we meet people from all these groups (but so far no hoopoes!) – English, Welsh, Scots, Northern Irish, Irish, Polish, Germans, Austrians, Belgians, Dutch, Swedes, Finns and more. Our door is always open to people from any background with no questions asked. Rather like God really, who welcomes any and all who come. Until next time, Revd Judie