Spiritual Life

“Fuerteventura is desert-like and dry, but with a raw beauty.” So said our most recent visitors when they posted their first holiday photos on Facebook. Our friend’s words struck me as the most accurate and poetic description of our island that I’ve ever heard.

For them, an early introduction to Betancuria, the first capital of the Canaries, provided a welcome oasis. But it was our beaches that really won their hearts in the end – La Concha and El Caleton at El Cotillo; the ‘grandes playas’ south of Corralejo; and Sotovento on the Jandia peninsula. Endless golden sands with warm and enticing seas for swimming and snorkelling.

Somewhat ironically, in the midst of our friends’ visit, I travelled from the airport to Corralejo on a shuttle bus and found myself in conversation with two young Finnish women making their first visit to the island. As dusk fell, they struggled to make sense of this place that they had chosen for a relaxing holiday. “It’s like the moon!”, one of them said, and it wasn’t a compliment! I began to talk to them about the beauty of the island – the trees and tropical plants that they would find in the towns and villages, the sea and the dune beaches, the beauty of the lagoons at El Cotillo.

I do not know how long they stayed but I hope and pray that in the light of day – and after the shock wore off – they were able to see the raw beauty of this part of God’s creation for themselves.

Until next time,

Revd Judie