Spiritual Life

What have you been celebrating this week? Have you been dressing up as ghouls and ghosts and carving pumpkins? Have you been taking advantage of (or perhaps being frustrated by) yet another Spanish public holiday?

Or have you been attending mass to give thanks for all the people of faith who have gone before you? Have you been laying flowers on the graves of your relatives; or thinking about those who are doing so in your name? Or have you, if you’re Irish, Scottish or Manx, been marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter or the "darker half" of the year?

Halloween; Dia de Todas los Santos or All Saints Day; Dia de Difuntos (literally the Day of the Dead) or All Souls Day; and Samhain (a Celtic festival marking the changing of the seasons) fill the days from 31 October to 2 November with both joyous celebration and solemn commemoration. And within each of these festivals, the contrast – and the battle – between light and darkness plays a part. Candles lit in Halloween pumpkins; in churches on All Saints and All Souls days; Samhain bonfires lit to mark the summer’s end. Light shining in the darkness.

It was the American Baptist preacher and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. who said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.” May his words be an inspiration to us to bring light by our words and our actions wherever we find the darkness of prejudice, injustice and fear.

Until next time,

Revd Judie