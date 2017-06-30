Spiritual Life

Welsh hills and valleys; the rolling hills of Exmoor; the mountains and hills of Spain and Portugal; and then finally the mountains of Fuerteventura framed by the setting sun. That was my view from 30,000 feet yesterday as I returned home from Manchester to Fuerteventura. But it spoke to me of more than the beauty of creation.

It was, for me, a visual parable - a story in pictures illustrating the previous thirteen days and the reason I had been back in the UK. My eldest son (not the chandelier restorer, but the event steward) collapsed at work a fortnight ago, was rushed into hospital, and diagnosed with a serious, life-threatening virus. Within 48 hours I was at his bedside. It was a veritable roller coaster ride for the first week, even though over all he was soon making a good recovery. Now he's at home, facing a long slow process of regaining his strength so he can return to work. So what did I mean when I said that the spectacular view that a window seat provided me with told the story of our experience? Over the past fortnight, for all of us who know and love my son, there have been valleys of fear and anxiety as well as mountaintops of relief and thanksgiving. But what sustained me throughout was the knowledge that he, and all our family, were being upheld in thought and prayer by a literally worldwide network of friends and family - upheld, if you like, by the promises of God, as described in Psalm 139, "Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there." And for that I am truly thankful.

Until next time,

Revd Judie