holiday-banner

Spiritual Life

candles

 

On the 5th of November, please join us to light a candle for someone whom you were close to and walk with us on our journey of loss and hope

 

 

 

This service is from 18:30 - 19:30 and you will be very welcome. Please speak to someone as you arrive to ensure your loved ones name is on the list to be read out during the service.We remember those friends and family who have died this year, those whose funerals have taken place here on the island and elsewhere. We also remember loved ones whom we still miss deeply and mourn the loss of.

 

 

What's Coming Up

Tue Oct 24 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Tue Oct 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Wed Oct 25 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Wed Oct 25 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Wed Oct 25 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market
Thu Oct 26 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Thu Oct 26 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Thu Oct 26 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Oct 27 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Oct 27 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

church

Faros2013

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 