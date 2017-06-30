Spiritual Life

On the 5th of November, please join us to light a candle for someone whom you were close to and walk with us on our journey of loss and hope

This service is from 18:30 - 19:30 and you will be very welcome. Please speak to someone as you arrive to ensure your loved ones name is on the list to be read out during the service.We remember those friends and family who have died this year, those whose funerals have taken place here on the island and elsewhere. We also remember loved ones whom we still miss deeply and mourn the loss of.