Spiritual Life

“Do you remember the scene in Only Fools and Horses where the chandelier comes crashing to the floor?” I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve been asked that question over the last few years. You see, my youngest son works for an American chandelier restoration firm. But since their company has contracts with major department stores, casinos, private mansions and government buildings I suspect that they are rather more reliable than Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad.

This week the son and heir’s been on the road again, thousands of miles from home and slowly working his way through visiting 50 out of 50 US states. This time he also managed a two-hour stopover to catch up with a cousin he hadn’t seen for nearly ten years. And afterwards he wrote about the pain of parting, even from those we rarely see.

Having moved away from my family home over forty years ago, it’s something that I know well. Many tears of happiness have been shed on arriving ‘home’ or when greeting guests. And many tears of sadness have been shed upon leaving or when saying farewell to those about to depart. But along the way I’ve learned that even with the pain of parting my life has been much richer because of its many parts – the people who were part of where I came from, those who were part of where I went next, and now those who are becoming part of my new life in Fuerteventura. Our lives are rich tapestries made up of many threads, some threads more precious than others, some more painful, but all of them part of what has made us who we are.

Until next time,

Revd Judie x