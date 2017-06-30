Spiritual Life

I'm sorry, but I can't ignore it, even though I know that I'm going to sound like a stereotypical Brit. I'm going to have to talk about the weather. For nine months I've been singing the praises of Fuerteventuran sunshine. But when three relatives from the UK came to visit it rained!

Not a lot - nothing like a good Manchester soaking - but just enough to take the shine (if you'll pardon the pun) off a day trip to the magnificent Sottavento beach and Morro Jable.

Of course now that they've gone home, the weather is back to normal, with wall to wall sunshine. But what do I tell my British friend who's arriving on Saturday? Pack a mac? For those of us who live on Fuerteventura, it's tempting to think that sunshine and blue skies are ours by right. But like everything in life - especially anything effected by the very real dangers of global warming - there's no guarantee that we (and our guests!) will be the favoured ones.

That lesson has been driven home this autumn because, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, seemingly endless tropical storms have swept through again and again and destroyed, as one island's Governor put it, "...everything except the things that money can't buy." So even when it's raining red dusty rain in Corralejo we ARE the favoured ones. Although it's always good to remember, as Jesus himself said, that the sun shines - and the rain falls - on those who do good and those who do evil without any favouritism. (Note to self...stop bragging about the sunshine.)

Until next time,

Revd Judie