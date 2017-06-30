Spiritual Life

Are you where you expected to be? Thousands of Ryanair customers aren’t. Whether they are stranded abroad, trapped in UK airports (shades of Tom Hanks in the film Airport!), or coming to terms with the fact that well-earned holidays planned long in advance are not going to happen, life is not turning out as they expected.

Although the current chaos is the result of one particular airline’s failings, not finding ourselves where we expected to be is actually part of the ordinary landscape of life.

When our youngest son, now in his early thirties, was in his late teens, he agonized about what to do with his life. Never, either then or since, being one to seek parental advice, he somewhat surprisingly wanted to hear my thoughts on the matter. What should he do? What should he become?

The best answer that I could give him was to tell him my own story – how an aspiring doctor became a microbiologist and then eventually became a priest. “You can’t see the end from the beginning.” I told him. “It’s only when you look back that you can begin to see the sense in the path that you’ve taken. So just take one step at a time and trust God to guide you. And remember, even if you go off in the wrong direction (I’ve been there, done that, and got that t-shirt!), God can guide you back to path that’s right for you.” My son looked at me sceptically – after all, I am his mother – and got on with his life. As for me, I pray daily that God will continue to bless and guide him.

