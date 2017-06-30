Spiritual Life

We have our island back! Hundreds of caravans, motorhomes and cars have boarded ferries in Corralejo, Puerto del Rosario and Morro Jable for their return journey to the other islands. Their summer holiday is over for another year and, with their departure, traffic on our roads has returned to normal. You can even find a place to park in Corralejo!

And I can now say, with a degree of pride, that I’ve survived my first August on Fuerteventura.

So what was the greatest challenge? Was it the unrelenting heat, or WAS it having to share the roads and the supermarkets and the car parks with a hoard of economically-welcome tourists? It’s tempting to say, “It was the heat!”. But there is something about having to share what we have embraced as ‘our’ space that is particularly challenging.

As a twenty-something living in a community context, I had no choice but to share rooms with workmates or live on my own in very small spaces. (I once turned over in my sleep, fell out of my narrow single bed, knocked my desk chair against the sink, and woke the person next door!) But I must confess that I value space – both personal and physical. So however beneficial it is for Fuerteventura to have a thriving tourist industry, I am very glad that my newly adopted home is getting back to post-summer ‘normal’. Once again it offers me, and all who live and visit here, the space to breathe and to be ourselves that is its hallmark. And that’s definitely something to be thankful for.

Until next time,

Revd Judie