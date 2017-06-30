Spiritual Life

Fifty Shades of Grey, one of the best-selling books of the 2010’s, spawned a whole new literary genre – the erotic romance novel. No shades of Barbara Cartland or Helen Fielding here.

There’s a dangerous, twisted thread that runs throughout the book.

But what brought this particular book to mind??

Simply its title, because it led me to think about the whole question of whether life comes in black or white or shades of grey.

Over the past week much has been said in the media, and on social media, about last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where violence erupted as a white supremacist rally met with counter-protestors. It ended with a car being driven into a crowd of counter-protestors and a woman’s death.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted “"We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one!” But in his later public statement, he said that the events were a "display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." without blaming any particular group for the outbreak of violence. Life in black and white or shades of grey?

On Sunday, former President Barack Obama, quoting the late Nelson Mandela, tweeted “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Whether or not Presidents or former Presidents have said or done the right thing in the moment, there ARE times when things are clearly black and white. And when hate is named, it is time to learn to love.

Until next time,

Revd Judie