Spiritual Life

Are you a Whovian? My eldest son certainly is. A dedicated fan of Doctor Who. Whether or not you are a follower of the series, you may well be aware of the debate raging over the casting of the current Doctor’s reincarnation. The next Doctor Who will be a woman!!

For some people that is a game changer. They say that will never watch it again, although at the same time there are those who are talking about watching for the first time. But that’s not what I want to focus on today.

Steven Moffat, the show’s current producer, leaves later this year, just as the new Doctor takes up her role. This is what he says about the show as a whole.

“When they made this particular hero…

They didn’t give him a gun – they gave him a screwdriver to fix things. They didn’t give him a tank or a warship or an X-wing fighter – they gave him a call box from which you can call for help. And they didn’t give him a superpower or pointy ears or a heat ray – they gave him an extra heart.

They gave him two hearts.

And that’s an extraordinary thing. There will never come a time when we don’t need a hero like the Doctor.”

It reminds me of the words from the bible that are so often read aloud at weddings – “God is love, and those who live in love live in God and God lives in them.” When the chips are down what matters most is the quality, and the quantity, of our love for each other as human beings. Even if one of us is really a time-travelling Doctor from Gallifrey.

Until next time,

Revd Judie