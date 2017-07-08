holiday-banner

Spiritual Life

received 10155988306769167

 

“Fuerteventura rocked!”, the headlines could have read. But there was no need to worry. It wasn’t an earthquake. It was the annual FEM music festival (Fuerteventura en Musica) at El Cotillo....

 

 

 

 

 

A week later the huge stage, enormous banks of speakers, ranks of generators and port-a-loos, and tens of thousands of festival goers have disappeared from Playa la Concha for another year, and El Cotillo’s residents are sleeping soundly in their beds once more. In the UK, the summer months are also filled with music festivals up and down the country, even though there are weeks that go by without a public holiday of note.

Fortunately, Canarian culture is big on celebration. The music from La Concha was still going strong when the annual Fiesta del Carmen in Corralejo began on 1 July. This year’s Fiesta will be my first experience of the pilgrimage procession through town to the church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, the maritime procession of the church’s figure of the Virgen del Carmen – when prayers of blessing will be said for the safety and success of our fishermen, and for all whose lives depend on the sea – and the night procession and fireworks.

Fiesta del Carmen is a celebration of the rich diversity that being part of this island community brings to each of our lives, and a foretaste of heaven, where all nations will be one. It unites us with each other, wherever we come from and whether we are Corralejo-born and bred, permanent or temporary residents, or holiday-makers. Buena Fiesta mis amigos!

Until next time,

Revd Judie

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Jul 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Jul 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jul 07 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Park Holandes Market
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jul 09 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo

church

Faros2013

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 