Spiritual Life

This week I'm in the UK, visiting family and friends in Manchester.

On the local TV news, reporters have been covering the funeral of one of the young people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing and interviewing the parents of another victim - a young man.

At the funeral, the brother of the young teenager who died spoke of how she had been unable to understand why some people liked being mean. She went out of her way to be kind and would have wanted those who mourn for her to love and not to hate. When the young man's mother was interviewed and asked how she felt one month on, she said, "I'm devastated but I have forgiven the young man who killed him." She continued, "Some people may find that hard to believe but it's true."

Forgiveness is not easy or cheap. We can't force someone else to forgive. And we, ourselves, can't forgive unless we are ready and willing. But there's no way of knowing how long it will take to reach a point where we can forgive people who have wronged us. What we do know, though, is that not forgiving others can actually begin to destroy us, eating away inside us. And that's true whether we live in busy mainland cities or in an idyllic island paradise. Jesus, too, was pretty keen on forgiveness. As a matter of fact with his last breath he spoke words of forgiveness for those who had engineered his death. Wherever you are, and whoever has wronged you along the way, it's worth thinking about.

Until next time,

Revd Judie