Spiritual Life

This week I’m writing to you from Puerto de la Cruz on Tenerife. I’m here on a business trip combined with a few days sightseeing and it’s my first visit to the island.

What I wasn’t prepared for was Tenerife’s steep, craggy mountains that tumble toward the sea and the lushness of the vegetation that covers them. After six months on Fuerteventura it’s a whole other world and an assault on the senses. I am missing the bare malpais and the dunes and the well-worn mountains of my new home.

Perhaps it’s because the colour of Fuerteventura’s landscape is the same as the landscape of the Canadian prairies of my birth. Cue the opening song of the musical ‘Oklahoma’, “where the wind comes sweeping down the plain, and the waving wheat can sure smell sweet when the wind comes right after the rain”. Not much rain and no waving wheat on Fuerteventura, although we sure know enough about the wind, but it’s colour is definitely golden.

That may be why I find it increasingly easy to feel at home there but why do other people feel in tune with the place? Is it because Fuerteventura is what some of us call a ‘thin’ place – a place like the island of Iona in Scotland, or Lindisfarne in Northumbria? A place where you can sense the presence of God or the heartbeat of the earth in a deeper way? Perhaps it is. Perhaps those of us who have come to love if have struck real gold after all.

Until next time,

Revd Judie